Dr Disrespect Accidentally Makes Twitch Return

Last year, Guy "Dr Disrespect" Beahm was handed a very strict ban from Twitch, preventing the streamer from appearing on the site in any capacity. While tensions between Dr Disrespect and the platform remain high, the streamer has followed the ban, and Twitch viewers have not seen him since. The streamer did make a brief appearance on Twitch on April 26th, but it's safe to say the incident wasn't his fault. During a Code Red Warzone event, a commercial aired for Mountain Dew Game Fuel. That's not surprising since Mountain Dew is the event's sponsor, but the commercial prominently featured Dr Disrespect! Viewers immediately took notice of the unintentional cameo in the chat.

In a statement to Dexerto, a BoomTV representative revealed that the commercial choice was unintentional.

"It was an honest mistake," the spokesperson told Dexerto. "We proactively reached out to Twitch to inform them about the mistake."

The incident highlights just how bizarre the situation remains between Dr Disrespect and Twitch. The streamer was one of the platform's biggest rising stars, before being unceremoniously banned last June with no reason provided to viewers or the general public. Dr Disrespect has even claimed that he wasn't given a reason for the dismissal, though he has hinted it may have been an issue with his salary. Some theorized that it could have some connection with controversial statements the streamer made about the coronavirus pandemic, but that has not been confirmed. Shortly after the ban, the streamer seemed to indicate he might pursue legal action, but it's unclear on what grounds.

Since then, Dr Disrespect has found a new home on YouTube, where he seems to be happy. The streamer continues to find success, as well as sponsorship opportunities. However, fans that are hoping to get some kind of closure regarding his departure from Twitch will have to continue waiting, as no answer seems to be in the cards anytime soon. At the very least, fans did get a chance to see him appear on the platform once again, but given the fact that it was clearly an accident, it seems unlikely this will happen again anytime soon.

