Dr Disrespect Implies Money Was the Reason for Twitch Ban

Back in June, Guy "Dr Disrespect" Beahm was banned from Twitch, and viewers still have no idea why. In a recent stream on YouTube, however, the Two-Time suggested that the reason behind his departure could have been a salary issue. Early into the stream, Dr Disrespect stated that he could not discuss the ban due to "a process that we have to go through." However, after receiving a donation from someone claiming to be a "25-year active duty Master Chief," the streamer decided to run with the metaphor a bit, casting himself in the role of the hero of Halo.

“Imagine the Navy going in there and getting rid of you, just out of nowhere. And then bringing in three new cadets. Because you know what, they say ‘man, even though he’s going to turn Master Chief, that’s a big, huge salary.”

Dr Disrespect's initial comment suggests that the streamer might be considering legal action against Twitch. This is actually not the first time the streamer has suggested this, having previously mentioned it during an interview held a month after the ban. That said, it's still unclear what kind of case Dr Disrespect might have against the platform. The streamer has long claimed that Twitch did not give a specific reason for the ban, but that claim seems dubious, at best.

Prior to the ban, Dr Disrespect seemed to be on his way to becoming one of the biggest names in streaming. With a book deal on the way, and a television series based on the Dr Disrespect character, it seemed that his momentum would only continue to grow. The idea that Twitch cut ties with him in order to bring in three up-and-comers seems a bit implausible, especially considering the size of some of the company's recent signings.

For now, it seems that the mystery of what happened between Dr Disrespect and Twitch will remain just that. It's clear that both sides are keeping things quiet for legal reasons, and fans might not ever know exactly what caused the rift between the two. Whether or not the whole thing truly was some kind of salary dispute remains to be seen.

