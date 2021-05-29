Dr Disrespect Wants to Create His Own Video Game

✖

YouTube streamer Dr Disrespect has made it known in recent months that he's getting pretty burnt out on the current state of video games. Not only has he said previously that he'll soon be taking a break from Call of Duty: Warzone, but he has also expressed that he's looking forward to Battlefield 6 later this year purely because it might be something new. Now, the famous content creator has suggested another fix entirely for this ongoing struggle that he's having: he'll just make his own video game.

During a recent stream on YouTube, Dr Disrespect opened up about his latest idea with his audience. "I'm starting to realize more and more than we just need to make our own game," he said. "I feel like that would be pretty easy. I mean, look at the competition, man. The industry is starving for its next big idea--it's pretty apparent. Just take a look around, man. Literally like three to four games that are just dominating."

The Doc went on to say that he doesn't think it would take very much money in the grand scheme of things to even make a successful video game. He noted that if he could somehow raise between $20 and $25 million and come up with the right idea, he could create a property that would be worth at least one billion dollars. He said that the success of the game really hinges on this idea, though, which he currently doesn't have.

If you're wondering how Dr Disrespect could even pull something like this off, well, long before he became known as Dr Disrespect, he actually worked for Activision at Sledgehammer Games on the Call of Duty series. As such, he is somewhat familiar with what it takes to work on the development side of this business. That's not to say that he will actively end up pursuing game development once again, but it is interesting to hear him voice his own ideas in this manner.

[H/T Dexerto]