Dr Disrespect Reveals Why He's Done With "Bland" Warzone

It sounds like Dr Disrespect is flat-out done with Call of Duty: Warzone -- at least for now. The popular YouTube streamer revealed recently that he's soon going to stop playing the popular battle royale shooter which is currently in its third season of play. The reason for the break is because Dr Disrespect says that he has just grown tired of the title in recent months.

During a stream within the past few days, Dr Disrespect broke down in greater detail his reason for quitting Call of Duty: Warzone. In short, he simply just said that he no longer find the game enjoyable. "If it’s not obvious, it should be, I have no interest in playing this game. Especially with this map and season, it didn’t grab me, pull me in," he explained. "I really gotta stop playing it, and I will. I got one tournament champs, and then we’ll try to figure things out, try to take a break from Warzone. It’s just such a bland experience for me. Like, the little cheesy s**t is kind of wearing me down. Things that you just don’t want to deal with."

Dr Disrespect went on to also say that he thinks Call of Duty: Warzone is a good game, but primarily for those on consoles who don't have much else to play. He didn't say what game he might be looking to switch to play in the future, but he has indicated in the past that he's very much looking forward to Battlefield 6 later on this year. In the past, he has also spent time with other battle royale shooters such as Apex Legends and PUBG so perhaps he'll find his way back to either of these games.

There's always the chance that we'll see Dr Disrespect return to Warzone in a major way down the road, but it sounds like that potential return may not happen until Season 4 starts. And considering the fact that Season 3 only just started, that reunion might take quite months to come about.

[H/T Dexerto]