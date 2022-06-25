Dr Disrespect's Game Studio Takes Over Times Square

Dr Disrespect's game studio, Midnight Society, is making major moves as it makes its presence known on a mainstream level. Dr Disrespect formed Midnight Society at the end of 2021 with the purpose of making a new AAA game developer that makes shooters for fans, by fans. Dr Disrespect enlisted the help of industry vets from studios like Infinity Ward, 343 Industries, and more to help make the studio's first game, which is also expected to utilize the blockchain. Dr Disrespect has been an avid fan of shooters and often finds himself critiquing many of them, growing frustrated with design decisions and wanting better games. Ultimately, it seems like Midnight Society will help him realize the ultimate shooter with the help of other fans of the genre.

Although the first game from the studio has yet to be officially announced or detailed, Dr Disrespect and his team at Midnight Society are traveling around to get the word out. A Midnight Society ad took over a giant billboard in Times Square in New York City, promoting its name and some sort of event on July 29th. It has already been confirmed that there will be some kind of "LA Founders Event" on July 29th in Los Angeles, but it would be a bit strange to advertise that in a completely different city on the other side of the country. Perhaps there will be more public information regarding the game or studio on that day as well, but for right now, we only know of this Founders Event.

Good bye NYC.



Wow wow wow wow what a city. pic.twitter.com/HPteCrguis — Dr Disrespect (@DrDisrespect) June 24, 2022

A graphic for the event stated it will feature networking opps, panels, giveaways, and more, but it's unclear if there will be any sort of meaningful info on the game outside of that. Given Midnight Studios was only founded about seven months ago, it's likely that the game is still in the very early stages and will take a while to be in a state that is worth showing. The team could use this event to announce the name and basic premise for the game, but it remains to be seen what will happen.