Dragon Age 4 Alpha Possibly Leaked

✖

If a new leak is to be believed, an alpha build for Dragon Age 4 might be coming to PlayStation next month. The leak comes from the unofficial PlayStation Game Size Twitter account, which was quick to point out that an alpha hasn't been added to the database, but they believe that "a test version is coming." This will apparently happen ahead of July's EA Play Live event, which is set to kick-off on July 22nd. As with any rumor, readers are advised to take this all with a grain of salt until something official is revealed by EA or PlayStation.

The Tweet from the PlayStation Game Size account can be found embedded below.

🚨 Looks Like EA Release A Alpha Version From Dragon Age IV in July (Before EA Play Event) 🤔 🟪 #DragonAge pic.twitter.com/VdvcgiLyi3 — PlayStation Game Size (@PlaystationSize) June 22, 2021

Developed by BioWare and published by EA, Dragon Age 4 does not currently have a release date. EA Play Live would be the perfect place to reveal more about Dragon Age 4, but Electronic Arts has given no information on which games will appear during the showcase. An alpha for a single-player RPG seems a bit unusual, but as wccftech points out, this could be an internal version that's intended only for employees of EA and BioWare. Right now, it's a bit difficult to say for certain.

Regardless of who or what this is meant for, it could bode well for some kind of announcement. Very few concrete details have been revealed about Dragon Age 4, and fans are naturally eager to learn more. With EA Play Live coming in just under a month, it's possible that we could have some new information about the game soon!

Dragon Age 4 is expected to release on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. You can check out our previous coverage of the game right here.

Are you a fan of the Dragon Age franchise? Do you think we'll get some new information on the game at EA Play Live? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

[H/T: Wccftech]