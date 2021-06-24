EA Reveals First Play Live Details

✖

Electronic Arts has revealed first details for this year's EA Play Live showcase. The event will be hosted by Austin Creed, also known as WWE's Xavier Woods. The pre-show will begin on July 22nd at 10 a.m. PT. The main showcase will follow, but a specific time has not been announced. Unfortunately, EA has not provided any additional information regarding the event, or which games fans might expect to see during this year's presentation. Hopefully, the publisher will have plenty of exciting things to reveal for the rest of the year, and maybe for the start of 2022, as well!

EA's Tweet announcing the event can be found embedded below.

EA Play Live is only a month away! Watch our pre-show July 22nd starting at 10AM PT/1PM ET, followed by the main showcase. See you then. 👋 pic.twitter.com/1PZ5IXRYeP — Electronic Arts (@EA) June 22, 2021

Austin Creed should make an excellent host for the show! Creed is an avid gamer, and is currently a finalist for the Esports Awards' "Content Creator of the Year." Creed has his own YouTube gaming channel UpUpDownDown, and was also announced as one of the new hosts of G4 late last year.

While we don't know exactly what to expect from EA Play Live, there are some strong possibilities. The show will take place a month before Madden NFL 22 drops, and EA has already teased that more information will be revealed about franchise mode's changes to scouting this summer. The show could be the perfect place to showcase those changes. It's also possible we could see some announcements related to Xbox Game Pass, given the service's partnership with EA Play.

Of course, it would be nice to see things like the rumored follow-up to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, or another game using the Star Wars license. For now, fans will simply have to speculate, but with the show less than a month away, we won't have to wait too much longer!

Are you planning to watch EA Play Live next month? What are you hoping to see at the show? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!