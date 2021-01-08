Dragon Age 4 Producer Reveals Slick New Concept Art

✖

The anticipation for Dragon Age 4 has not diminished in the least, and that's why it was such a pleasant surprise to get new concept art from the game out of nowhere. Dragon Age executive producer Christian Dailey shared some new concept art of the game on Twitter, featuring a warrior shooting a bow made up of magical fragments and an arrow of magical energy. Gotta say it's a pretty slick design, but the best part was that there might be more concept art or other details coming. Dailey started things off with the concept art below, which included the caption "Just wanted to say Happy New Year to everyone. I hope all are safe and well. Here's to new beginnings..."

That's when former Dragon Age 4 lead Mark Darrah chimed in with "Oh so CHRISTIAN gets to post new concept art...I see how it is."

Oh so CHRISTIAN gets to post new concept art...

I see how it is. https://t.co/sK86rcGAOY — Mark Darrah (@BioMarkDarrah) January 8, 2021

Dailey responded, "I think I am.....find out tomorrow!" Now, that could just be a joke about being allowed to share concept art, but it could also be a tease of more reveals coming later today, and if you're like me, you're probably hoping it's the latter. We'll definitely keep you posted.

Dailey took over the project after Darrah departed Bioware in 2020, and in a blog post revealed the mix of nervousness and excitement that came with taking over the much-anticpated project.

"Friends,

Happy Dragon Age Day!

I’d like to extend a huge thank you to Laura, Casey and Mark for their kind words yesterday, and confidence in me during this transition. Casey and Mark, who I’ve worked with over the last three years have both been such a positive influence, and I have learned so much from them. It is bittersweet indeed. I am going to miss working with them every day, but I know we will remain friends and I am excited for them as they embark on their next adventures.

Obviously stepping into this role on Dragon Age after Mark is a bit humbling. Mark is someone that I look up to and is a true BioWare legend. We all hope to make him proud as we look to deliver the best Dragon Age story yet, otherwise we know we’ll hear about it….

I am really looking forward to getting to know all of you and sharing insights into the development as we move into next year. If you already follow me on Twitter, you know I like to share details throughout the dev process and I hope to do the same as we continue our work on Dragon Age.

In the meantime, check out the new Dragon Age website that launched today that includes some cool new stories and illustrations.

Looking forward to sharing more soon.

Have a great Dragon Age Day, and a safe, relaxing holiday, all.

Christian"

What do you want to see from Dragon Age 4? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things Dragon Age with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!