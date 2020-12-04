Dragon Age 4 Reveals New Look Ahead of The Game Awards

✖

Bioware has had some big shifts over the past few days, which will end up having some sort of effect on the upcoming Dragon Age 4. The game is supposed to have a big reveal at The Game Awards though in just a few days, and ahead of the big event Geoff Keighley revealed some gorgeous new artwork to tease the reveal. The artwork can be seen below and features a knight-esque character with a sword and shield about to battle a massive shadow behemoth. You can check it out in all of its glory in the post below.

Keighley teased the reveal with the caption "Don't miss a special look at the next DRAGON AGE from @bioware during #TheGameAwards next Thursday."

Hopefully, the upcoming Game Awards reveal will consist of some actual footage or at least some cinematic work introducing some of the cast, as the last reveal was mostly focused on concept art and environment sneak peeks. That was great but some time has passed and with all the shakeups at Bioware, fans would feel a bit more at ease if they could actually see the project moving forward a bit.

Part of that shakeup includes Dragon Age 4 lead Mark Darrah, a longtime member of Bioware who is retiring from his position. He wrote a blog post about his decision to step away and the future of Dragon Age 4, and you can find an excerpt from that below.

"This has been a very difficult decision for me. The team of amazing developers on Dragon Age, make my life fuller and better," Darrah wrote. "They have taught me so much. But the strength of the team is also what makes this possible. I know that Dragon Age won’t just survive without me, it will thrive.

BioWare has always been about telling emotional stories through characters. We have wandered away from this central guiding pillar at times, but I am confident that the next Dragon Age will show that we remain committed to this kind of game. We will have a lot to show you."

"Dragon Age will be in good hands. Christian Dailey will be moving into the Executive Producer role. Christian Dailey is a strong leader and will provide great insight into the rest of the Dragon Age leadership who remain," Darrah wrote. "This is a team that includes people with decades of experience at BioWare. I am confident that, together, this is the team that can make this Dragon Age the best one yet.

Matthew Goldman remains the Creative Director. He has been on Dragon Age since the early days of Dragon Age: Origins. Like me, he has been involved in the franchise as it has changed over the years. He has a deep understanding of what it has been and what it has the potential to be."

He seems to be leaving the franchise in good hands, but only time will tell. Hopefully we can get a renewed sense of the project at the Game Awards.

Are you excited for Dragon Age 4?