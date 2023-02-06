Dragon Age: Dreadwolf Reportedly Bringing Back Popular Inquisition Feature

Dragon Age: Dreadwolf is reportedly bringing back a popular feature BioWare implemented with Dragon Age: Inquisition. When Dragon Age debuted with Dragon Age: Origins, it was a hardcore role-playing game. With Dragon Age II, the series became much more of an action RPG and removed or stripped back many elements of its predecessor. And then with Dragon Age: Inquisition, the series was mainstreamed even more and almost became some weird concoction of a single-player RPG and an MMO. As you would expect, Inquisition also introduced a variety of features a more mainstream audience expects, like jumping, which turned out to be a popular addition because who doesn't like jumping? It's one of those features you don't notice until it's not available. That said, it will be there in Dragon Age: Dreadwolf.

Over on the weekend, our first look at Dragon Age: Dreadwolf gameplay leaked online, courtesy of an early build of the game and an anonymous Reddit user. Alongside leaking the gameplay, the Reddit user, who clearly has some type of source, revealed a metric ton of information about the game, including word that jumping has returned.

It remains to be seen how it will be implemented. That said, it will presumably be implemented just like it was in Dragon Age: Inquisition, because so far the game sounds a lot like Inquisition. It would be neat to see it actually incorporated into the combat or general gameplay in some capacity, but this seems like wishful thinking. And to be fair, jumping is rarely incorporated into RPG gameplay or any game unless the game's gameplay centers around mobility.

For now, though, take this tidbit with a grain of salt. While there's no reason to doubt the validity of this information, it's still not official information. Further, even if this information is accurate, it doesn't mean it's going to remain accurate as things change in game development all the time. As for BioWare and EA, neither have commented on the leaked gameplay nor the accompanying details. If this changes, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.