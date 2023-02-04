Dragon Age: Dreadwolf Gameplay Footage Leaks Online

Dragon Age: Dreadwolf gameplay has leaked online following recent rumors. Dragon Age: Dreadwolf is the next big BioWare game on the horizon and the return of one of the developer's biggest franchises. The developer's last game in the franchise, Dragon Age: Inquisition, was released in 2014 and was a huge hit at the time it came out. After that, the studio briefly returned to Mass Effect with a pretty rocky spin-off and tried its hand at a new IP called Anthem, which crashed and burned incredibly hard. Needless to say, BioWare is on a bit of a losing streak and needs a win. It has been taking its sweet time with Dragon Age: Dreadwolf and some new leaked gameplay suggests it is shaping up quite nicely.

Reddit user revanchisto shared some details, screenshots, and footage (via ResetEra) of Dragon Age: Dreadwolf following a recent report that talked about some of the gameplay changes in this new entry. The leaker corroborated claims that the gameplay was more of a hack-and-slash-type game and noted it was heavily inspired by 2018's God of War. It's a lot more engaging looking than previous entries in the series and one of the brief glimpses of gameplay showcases an animation where the player does a sort of dropkick-esque attack on an enemy, suggesting animations are a lot more polished in this entry. The leaker also noted that the player can parry/counter attacks with the sword and shield as well as jump around.

This is the most concrete thing we've seen from Dragon Age: Dreadwolf thus far as BioWare has largely stuck to talking very broadly about the world, story, and lore while showcasing concept art. As of right now, we have no idea when the developer plans to properly show the game, but maybe we'll see more this summer around E3. Given we've heard so little about the game, it's probably safe to say the game won't release this year, but maybe it'll get a short marketing cycle and release this holiday season.

Dragon Age: Dreadwolf is expected to release for Xbox Series X|S, PS5, and PC. What do you think of the leaked gameplay? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.