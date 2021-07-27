Dragon Age Netflix TV Series Reportedly in Development

✖

According to a new report, Netflix is turning to BioWare and EA's Dragon Age series for its next video game adaptation. Now a multi-media franchise, Dragon Age was birthed back in 2009, when the aforementioned pair released Dragon Age Origins, a release widely considered one of the best RPGs of the Xbox 360 and PS3 generation. Two years later, a sequel, dubbed Dragon Age II, was released to a mixed reception. And then three years later in 2014, the most recent entry in the franchise, Dragon Age Inquisition, released to the biggest critical and commercial acclaim so far for the series, winning numerous Game of the Year awards in the process, though some detractors will point towards how light 2014 was in terms of compelling releases as the reason why. Whatever the case, a fourth installment is currently in the works and apparently so is a Netflix TV series.

The report comes the way of Giant Freakin Robot, and unfortunately, it's light on details, but it does claim the series will be based on the first game, at least loosely and at first. And this is it. That's all the report relays. There's no word of how deep in pre-production the show is or when it will be announced. Of course, there's a chance it could be either revealed or released alongside Dragon Age 4, which doesn't have an official release date or release window, but is reportedly dropping sometime in 2023.

All of that said, take everything here with a grain of salt. While the source in question has proven reliable in the past, they aren't bulletproof like some other sources in the industry. Not only is everything here unofficial, but more importantly, it's subject to change.

At the moment of publishing, none of the implicated parties have commented on this report. We don't expect this to change, but if it does, we will be sure to update the article accordingly. In the meantime, feel free to hit the comments section with your thoughts or let me know over on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_. Would you watch a Dragon Age TV series? If so, what would you want to see from it?