Dragon Ball FighterZ Latest Trailer Gives Us Our First Look At Broly

Just earlier today, we got our first look at Goku’s dad bringing the fight to Dragon Ball FighterZ, and now that Bardock had his time to shine, it’s time to see what Broly brings to the table!

As per our earlier coverage, A few days ago, Bandai Namco gave us our first look at Bardock and Broly coming to the latest fighter Dragon Ball FighterZ. The two powerhouse characters are the latest DLC fighters that will be making their way onto the roster soon and makes having the Season Pass something worth purchasing for fans of the anime.

The latest video, seen above, shows Broly in all of his glory in a small 15 second clip similar to the Bardock reveal. Both trailers showed off the stunning cell-shading that Arc System Works is known for. Seeing the super powerful Legendary Super Saiyan that hates Goku with a passion in all of his Dragon Ball FighterZ glory it pretty awesome. Both characters are phenomenal reasons to hop on that Season Pass if you haven’t already.

We don’t have a release date yet as to when Broly and Bardock will be making their debut, but it sure is great to see him in action!

Dragon Ball FighterZ is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC. For more about the latest fighter:

Dragon Ball FighterZ is born from what makes the Dragon Ball series so loved and famous: endless spectacular fights with its all-powerful fighters. Partnering with Arc System Works, Dragon Ball FighterZ maximizes high end Anime graphics and brings easy to learn but difficult to master fighting gameplay.

High-end Anime Graphics

Using the power of the Unreal engine and the talented team at Arc System Works, Dragon Ball FighterZ is a visual tour-de-force.

3vs3 Tag/Support

Build your dream team and sharpen your skills to master high-speed tag combinations.

Thrilling Online Features

Ranked matches, interactive lobby, crazy 6-player Party Match… There is something for every taste!

Exclusive Story Mode

Discover a never-seen-before scenario featuring Android 21, a brand new character whose creation was supervised by Akira Toriyama himself.