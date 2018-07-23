Dragon Ball FighterZ Is EVO 2018’s Most Popular Game

Usually, during fighting events, Street Fighter ends up as the top draw for fans, particularly Street Fighter V over the past few years. But now there's a new favorite that's slowly taking over the EVO fighting scene.

Based on a new tweet posted by Evolution Championship Series co-founder Joey Cuellar, Bandai Namco's Dragon Ball FighterZ has become the most popular fighting game headed into next month's event in Las Vegas.

As you can see from the numbers, FighterZ has managed to eke slightly ahead of Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition by just under a thousand votes from the EVO community, with 2,575 compared to 2,484. Rounding out the top five are Bandai Namco's Tekken 7 with 1,538 votes; Super Smash Bros. Wii U with 1,354 votes; and Super Smash Bros. Melee with just three down from that, at 1,351 votes. The full count is included in the tweet below.

Evo 2018 Numbers - #Evo2018

1) DragonBall FighterZ - 2575

2) Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition - 2484

3) Tekken 7 - 1538

4) Super Smash Bros. for WiiU - 1354

5) Super Smash Bros. Melee - 1351

6) BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle - 1178

7) Guilty Gear Xrd: Rev 2 - 629

8) Injustice 2 - 363 — Joey Cuellar (@MrWiz) July 21, 2018

This is an interesting change from last year's numbers, when Street Fighter V's main competition was Tekken 7. Could we see an even bigger change with next year's numbers? Or maybe even some competition from Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, which will release this December?

The official EVO account also posted some interesting numbers when it came to competitors and attendees for the event. It looks like both are on the rise for 2018, increasing by just over 500 on the competitor side, while attendees will clear over 10,000 for the first time. Check out those statistics below.

Now that the numbers are in, we're seeing healthy growth for both competitors and fans at #Evo2018. Looking forward to seeing you all in 2 weeks! 2017

Competitors: 6812

Overall attendees: 8964 2018

Competitors: 7437

Overall attendees: 10541 — EVO (@EVO) July 20, 2018

While Dragon Ball FighterZ's newfound popularity isn't being ignored by the event organizers, it looks like they'll still close out Sunday night's tournaments with Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition. However, FighterZ's showcase will be just before that, with all the action available to view on the official EVO channel -- in case you're not going in person. The schedule for Sunday is below.

Evo 2018 Sunday Order, August 5th. 1) Guilty Gear Xrd: Rev2

2) Super Smash Bros. Melee

3) Tekken 7

4) DragonBall FighterZ

5) Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition — Joey Cuellar (@MrWiz) July 23, 2018

We wish all the competitors the best of luck. And we hope that FighterZ's popularity continues to flourish, especially with the Nintendo Switch open beta happening soon!

EVO 2018 takes place from August 3-5 at the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas. You can learn more about the tournament here.