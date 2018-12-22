‘Dragon Ball FighterZ’ Fans Unhappy As The Game Is Dropped From Another Tournament

Last week, Dragon Ball FighterZ made headlines when the EVO Japan 2019 games line-up was revealed, and the popular 2018-fighter from Bandai Namco was missing.

Now, Aksys Games has announced that the game also won’t be present at Anime Ascension. And again, a reason why, isn’t divulged and isn’t obvious.

Due to unforeseen circumstances, Dragonball FighterZ will no longer be run at Anime Ascension. We’re sorry for the inconvenience/disappointment! Please stay tuned for future announcements. pic.twitter.com/lLsUxQKicx — Aksys Games (@aksysgames) December 21, 2018

As you may know, these aren’t the only two tournaments were the game has been dropped — for example, it was also dropped from DreakHack in Atlanta for undisclosed reasons as well. This is to say, there appears to be a worrying trend of the game rejecting tournaments, despite its popularity and despite the demand to see the game at said events.

And of course fans aren’t pleased with this trend. For one, it’s not good for the game’s longevity. Sure, the game is popular and loved by many, but skipping tournaments is one way to get the fighting game community to move onto other games. But more importantly, fans want to see and play their favorite fighting games at tournaments. The game was at EVO 2018, but since then, it’s been rejecting tournaments and events, and the community is starting to get annoyed not only by this, but by the lack of communication on why it is happening.

It’s sad to see what’s happening to the DragonBall FighterZ community. It literally might be a one and done. — Joey Cuellar (@MrWiz) December 21, 2018

This is the 2nd flight I’ve had to cancel because of this. It’s costing me money and time. — Yohosie @ FrostyFaustings (@yohosiefgc) December 21, 2018

It sucks, & I hope it won’t happen ofc, but imo DBFZ players should begin seriously considering that they may be forced to drop the game. I know I’d be real hesitant to put much effort into something that’s liable to vanish at any time — Regular UltraDavid (@ultradavid) December 21, 2018

So, who is to blame? Well, there’s no reason to think it’s Bandai Namco, who has no history of pulling games, and so a lot of fans and players think it comes down to Toei Animation, the IP holders of Dragon Ball, and who is known for being, well, a stick in the mud when it comes to this type of stuff.

RT this is you think that @ToeiAnimation should let Dragon Ball FighterZ exist at conventions and fighting game tournaments from now going forward. LISTEN to your community, PLEASE. — Romanova @ GBDojo Weeklies (@RomanovaNRS) December 21, 2018

LOL RIP DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ — Mizumi @ Labbing Zelda in Smash Ultimate (@_Mizumi) December 21, 2018

So wait, hang on. Toei is C&D’ing Dragon Ball FighterZ tournaments? Never seen a company try to KILL a game that brings them exposure for a currently marketed product before. — Zenrotto (@Zenrotto) December 21, 2018

Seeing a corporation swing its weight around to kill the tournament scene for Dragon Ball FighterZ sure is disheartening — Jen Unkle, Certified Cutie (@jbu3) December 21, 2018

Whether Toei is the reason for all of this hooplah, who knows. It seems likely, but it can’t be known for sure. Whatever the case, Dragon Ball FighterZ being pulled from tournaments and events is going to negatively impact the game’s scene and community, if it hasn’t already.