Dragon Ball FighterZ Limited Edition Figures Introduced – And They Hint At The Game’s Plot

Dragon Ball FighterZ is riding a huge wave of hype right now, especially with the reveal of new fighters that are joining the party. But now, thanks to Bandai America, we may have gotten a hint of what the game's plot is all about, with the announcement of two physical figures that will be launched alongside the game.

As previously reported by PlayStation Lifestyle, Bandai has introduced limited edition action figures based on Super Saiyan Goku and Super Saiyan Vegeta – only they're not.

According to Bandai America's tweet, the figures are actually based more on clones of the characters. And that's a hint that there will be several clones that will be going up against our favorite heroes (and villains) under the direction of Android 21. We've seen hints of this in trailers in the past, but this seems to confirm that they'll be entering the fight soon enough.

The tweet, which can be seen below, reads, "The clones have ARRIVED to threaten the safety of the planet! Limited Edition GameStop exclusive Dragon Stars figures from the upcoming DRAGON BALL FighterZ game are available for pre-order now!"

The company is also giving away several figures on its Twitter page, in case you're feeling lucky enough to enter a giveaway.

We've included a gallery that shows off both Vegeta and Goku in their battle poses below, and here's the official product description, straight from GameStop's pre-order page:

"The Dragon Stars Series is comprised of highly-detailed and articulated figures from Dragon Ball Super. Standing tall at 6.5", having 16 or more points of articulation, and a set of additional hands, these figures can be posed in hundreds of positions. In collaboration with the release of the action-packed fighting video game Dragon Ball FighterZ, these limited edition collectibles are designed to match the unique look of characters in the game. Each figure sold separately.

The figures are selling for $19.99 apiece. You can pre-order the Goku version here, and pre-order the Vegeta version here. The figures release on January 24th, just two days ahead of the game, which arrives on the 26th for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.