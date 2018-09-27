‘Dragon Ball FighterZ’ Nintendo Switch Live-Action Trailer Revealed

Dragon Ball FighterZ is crashing the Nintendo Switch party and before the game makes its way to the hybrid console, the Big N has released a brand new live-action trailer to hype up the popular fighter.

Nintendo lovers can get down on the anime-inspired action with up to six players in the exciting Party Match mode. The system’s Joy-Con controllers makes the gaming experience even better, providing immersive movement when showing off those combat skills.

Other features included with the Switch version:

High-end Anime Graphics

Using the power of the Unreal engine and the talented team at Arc System Works, DRAGON BALL FighterZ is a visual tour-de-force

3vs3 Tag/Support

Build your dream team and sharpen your skills to master high-speed tag combinations

Thrilling Online Features

Ranked matches, interactive lobby, crazy 6-player Party Match… There is something for every taste

Exclusive Story Mode

Discover a scenario featuring Android 21, a brand new character whose creation was supervised by Akira Toriyama himself

Though the game is new to the Nintendo console, coming out on September 28 world-wide, the fighter has been available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC for quite some time now. To celebrate the impending release, the older versions of the game are also getting some new content with a free update.

A new 1v1 and 2v2 gameplay options are now available for previously released versions of the game, as well as new Z capsules for Halloween, and even more cosmetic options. You also can’t forget about the new Galactic Arena stage! And don’t worry, Nintendo Switch fans, the stage will be coming to the hybrid console at a later date!

There’s a lot to love about the unique fighter from Bandai Namco! What are you most excited to see for the future of Dragon Ball FighterZ? Join in on the conversation in the comment section below and tell us what you think!

For more about the game:

“Dragon Ball FighterZ is born from what makes the Dragon Ball series so loved and famous: endless spectacular fights with its all-powerful fighters. Partnering with Arc System Works, Dragon Ball FighterZ maximizes high end Anime graphics and brings easy to learn but difficult to master fighting gameplay.”