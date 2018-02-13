Dragon Ball FighterZ Pro Makes Top 8 Using Piano Keyboard

Dragon Ball FighterZ has become one of the most challenging and competitive fighting games of the past few years, with a growing list of characters to main and an even higher goal to reach for the player that ants to rank among the best of them. Now, the bar has been set even higher, after a player who was already pro-level decided to up the ante by playing on a much more unconventional game pad. To make matters even more insane, this particular player did it in the middle of a full-fledged live competition.

This Super Saiyan level of talent belongs to Gregory “Gogo” Chow, who used a keyboard originally built for Rock Band 3 as his personal game pad during a competition in Ontario. With Cell, Goku and Trunks at his fingertips, Gogo dominates his opponent with a skill that one might only understand if they grew up simultaneously playing music and loving the Dragon Ball franchise.

Check out the video of the game for that nice, clean sweep:

Gogo is has been likened to legendary fighting game player Daigo Umehara for his out of this world talent and speed. While he ultimately fell at the hands of another player known as JCT, Gogo still managed to snag a place among the competition’s top 8 for the night.

Of course, Gogo is kind of known for pulling plays like this: back in 2016, and possibly even earlier, Gogo began making a name for himself at EVO when he whipped the keyboard out for some game time. He’s reportedly not even used to controlling fight sticks, and prefers the piano controller over traditional means. While the two aren’t confirmed to be connected, another player over on Vimeo rewired their Rock Band keyboard using Arduino tech so that he could play Tekken. This particular rig was built for school, and while it doesn’t exactly play the most comprehensive songs, it could fit pretty well in an abstract indie game – or at the very least, with some practice, at a competition as well.

Dragon Ball FighterZ is out now for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

Source: RocketNews