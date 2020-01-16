First 17 Minutes of Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Revealed

Publisher Bandai Namco and developer CyberConnect2 have revealed the first 17 minutes of Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, via IGN. And like the opening of most games, it’s heavy on cutscenes and dialogue and light on gameplay, and even lighter on combat. Further, the opening 17 minutes give off a bit of a God of War vibe, which is never a bad game to be compared to. Of course, if you plan on playing the game, then there’s no real reason to check out the first 17 minutes. However, if you’re on the fence, it’s a good quality gauge. Of course, you can’t get even the slightest grasp on the game in its entirety from 17 minutes, but you can make a loose quality judgment, especially given that developers usually spend additional resources and time on crafting the opening hour of a game in order to hook players.

In addition to revealing the first 17 minutes of the upcoming anime game, Bandia Namco also released a new Vegeta trailer, which you can check out here. Further, it will probably drop a launch trailer later this week on the day of release, which is this Friday.

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is set to release on January 17 via the PS4, Xbox One, and PC. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of any additional ports.

“Relive the story of Goku and other Z Fighters in Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot! Beyond the epic battles, experience life in the Dragon Ball Z world as you fight, fish, eat, and train with Goku, Gohan, Vegeta and others,” reads an official pitch of the game. “Explore the new areas and adventures as you advance through the story and form powerful bonds with other heroes from the Dragon Ball Z universe.”