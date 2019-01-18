A ‘Game of Thrones’ Event Could Be Coming to ‘Fortnite’

It’s a new year, which means Epic Games is gearing up for a lot of “new” weirdness for their ever-popular online game Fortnite. With the snow-capped hills and the fun 14 Days of Fortnite challenge officially wrapped, the dataminers out there are having a field day with trying to find out what secrets the game’s files are hiding. In this case, it looks like something to do with dragons is on the way – which is perfect with the final season of Game of Thrones coming soon.

The initial find began in the latter half of December of 2018 when fans found that there’s a mysterious dragon egg hiding under the Polar Peak castle:

The leaked egg should appear at Polar Peak Castle. pic.twitter.com/swFm0jLaCR — Sr DraBx (@srdrabx) December 18, 2018

And then there were the sounds:

Egg Sound Files

Images in the first comment

Images from @FortTory pic.twitter.com/00mseGtA3f — TrixLeaks (@TrixLeaks) December 18, 2018

Then, other gamers decided to take on the challenge and try to find these eggs themselves as evident in the video at the top of the article. The above YouTuber was able to glitch his way into the the castle’s depths where he found the group of dragon eggs nestled in the snow near what appears to be jail cells. From the looks of it, these eggs are ready to hatch …

It looks like the eggs are virtually indestructible at this time. One player even tried to get a thermal read on the eggs, but it was a yolkless endeavor.

Some are speculating that this will have something to do with the now-vaulted Infinity Blade. Since Epic Games pulled the mobile game from the store, it looks like they might be looking to recreate some of that fantasy within their other huge hit: Fortnite.

Could we be seeing a giant dragon terrorizing the map soon? What do you hope the dragon eggs mean for the future of the game? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy with all of your cool theories for the season ahead!