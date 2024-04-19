Early Dragon's Dogma 2 Patch Notes Confirm Dragonsplague Nerf in Next Update

Dragonsplague in Dragon's Dogma 2 has been quite the nuisance for players to deal with. Borrowing Pawns in Dragon's Dogma 2 is a key part of the game, but in doing so, you open yourself up to the risk of getting too close to Dragonsplague and suffering a setback because of it. That's the whole point of the curse is to be a bother, but Capcom has agreed with players who've suggested it's perhaps a bit too difficult to deal with at times. That's why the next update, among other things, will be nerfing Dragonsplague overall and will make it easier to spot afflicted Pawns before things get out of hand.

Capcom shared some early patch notes for the next Dragon's Dogma 2 update which went over the planned changes for the affliction. That update isn't out just yet, but Capcom said it'll be released at some point this month.

Below is everything that'll change when that update releases with the Dragonsplague adjustments noted at the top of the early patch notes:

Dragon's Dogma 2 Early Patch Notes for Dragonsplague Nerf

Reducing the infection frequency of dragonsplague and adjusting the signs of Pawns infected with dragonsplague to be more noticeable.

For example, when infected, glowing eyes will be more noticeable.

Adding the option to zoom in on the faces of the Arisen and Pawns in the status screen, shops, etc.

Fixing some issues and implementing adjustments related to the mini map.

Treasure chests that have already been acquired won't be displayed on the mini map.

Adjustments to Pawns' behavior and dialogue.

Fixing issues where occasionally the player couldn't high five Pawns.

Fixing issues where Pawns wouldn't start guiding after offering to guide.

Making Pawns less likely to fall off cliffs.

Reducing the frequency of some Pawn dialogue lines.

Improving Pawn lines to better match circumstances.

Fixing some issues where Pawns stop speaking outside of combat.

Fixing some issues where the Main Pawn speaks Support Pawn's dialogue.

Making Pawns more likely to aid the Arisen if the Arisen commands them to help while being held by enemies.

Reducing the frequency of Pawns offering to be hired by the player while in the field.

Fixing issues where sometimes escort quests are considered failed when accessing Character Edit or other specific situations.

Fixing issues where the player could be jailed when fighting monsters in town.

Fixing some crashes and freezes in specific circumstances.

Miscellaneous bug fixes.

Amid all these Dragonsplague concerns, players have taken it upon themselves to help each other out by "marking" infected Pawns so that other players are aware of their afflictions. The solution devised by the community has been to give affected Pawns something rotten or equally sinister to denote their Dragonsplague ailment so that whenever the Pawn returns to its owner or is passed off to someone else, the person can be aware of the issue.