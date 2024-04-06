Dragon's Dogma 2 is one of 2024's most popular games so far. Suffice to say, there are a many things DD2 players love about it, including many of the smaller, easy-to-miss details that brings games like Dragon's Dogma 2 to life. The calling card of Dragon's Dogma 2 is its pawns system. Within this system, there is so much complexity and many of the aforementioned details. Some of these details are impressive, others are simply "adorable."

Over on the Dragon's Dogma 2 Reddit page, one played relayed word that if you sit long enough at camp your pawns will eventually curl up and fall asleep. And apparently most players did not know about this small detail. Now that they know about it though they love it, as evident by the fact it is one of the top posts on the DD2 Reddit page this week. Meanwhile, there are many comments calling it "cute" and "adorable".

"Too cute. Hopefully they will update more small details like these," reads one of these comments. "Holy s*** that's f***** adorable.I almost feel guilty about tossing them into the river," reads a second comment.

Of course, these type of small details are far from game-changing, however, they add up to creating a more immersive and detailed experience. Further, they show the amount of passion poured into just about every square inch of the new RPG.

"Set forth on your grand adventure, Arisen," reads an official blurb about the game. "Dragon's Dogma is a single player, narrative driven action-RPG series that challenges the players to choose their own experience – from the appearance of their Arisen, their vocation, their party, how to approach different situations and more. Now, in this long-awaited sequel, the deep, explorable fantasy world of Dragon's Dogma 2 awaits. On your journey, you'll be joined by Pawns, mysterious otherworldly beings, in an adventure so unique you will feel as if accompanied by other players while on your own adventure."

All of these elements are elevated further through physics technology, artificial intelligence (AI) and the latest in graphics, to create a truly immersive fantasy world in Dragon's Dogma 2.