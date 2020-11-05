Drawn to Life: Two Realms Announced, Release Date Revealed

✖

505 Games today announced that an all-new Drawn to Life video game, Drawn to Life: Two Realms, will release later this year for Nintendo Switch, PC via Steam, and mobile platforms on December 7th. Fans of the franchise will likely recognize all of the old hallmarks in the trailer that was released alongside the release date announcement, assuming they remember the franchise at all given that it has been over a decade since it was relevant.

The original Drawn to Life was developed by 5th Cell and released for the Nintendo DS in 2007. A set of sequels with different plots, both titled Drawn to Life: The Next Chapter, released for the Nintendo DS and Wii in 2009. Additionally, a spinoff title called Drawn to Life: SpongeBob SquarePants Edition was also released. Drawn to Life: Two Realms marks the first game in the series in over 10 years.

We think you might have guessed this one… We’re delighted to announce @drawntolifegame 🥳 Embark on a new adventure in the Drawn to Life series. Coming to Nintendo Switch, Mobile and Steam this December 7th. https://t.co/qkfDibJizk pic.twitter.com/1UH0XYbWlJ — 505 Games (@505_Games) November 5, 2020

The @drawntolife franchise has been near and dear to many of us, including original Artists Chern Fai (https://t.co/7Hcqtv8iCs) & Edison Yan (https://t.co/QoU2rVheAT), Executive Producer (@Jmtringali) and Composer (@nomadcomposer). Excited to share more in the coming weeks! — Digital Continue (@digitalcontinue) November 5, 2020

Here is how 505 Games officially describes Drawn to Life: Two Realms:

"The quirky Raposa and your drawn hero return in Drawn to Life: Two Realms, the next installment in the beloved franchise! You again take on the role of the Creator, unlocking the mysterious connection between the two worlds, and creating a Hero to save them both!"

As noted above, Drawn to Life: Two Realms is set to launch for Nintendo Switch, PC via Steam, and mobile platforms on December 7th. This marks the first new game in the Drawn to Life franchise in 11 years. You can check out all of our previous coverage of video games right here.

What do you think about what we have seen of Drawn to Life: Two Realms so far? Are you excited to check it out when it releases in December? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!