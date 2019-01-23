‘Dreams’ Player Recreated ‘Dead Space’ In Stunning Detail

Dreams is a highly anticipated game for the PlayStation 4 by Media Molecule because of its incredibly unique sandbox environment and seemingly unlimited creative inspiration. With the beta players creating their own amazing contributions to the game, one Dead Space fan in particular really took their love for the sci-fi shooter to the next level.

How Dreams works is players utilize an imp to basically create the world they want. From characters, to environmentals, the possibilities really seem endless and the below video shows just that in this incredibly faithful Dead Space recreation:

They recreated Dead Space in #Dreams now? How tf pic.twitter.com/g9xxLc9koi — Cal Gee (@thecalgee) January 22, 2019

The above footage is an amazing testament to player freedom and though it may be short, the community feedback was instantaneous — and positive! Unfortunately for those looking to see more of the above recreation, however, that might actual be a problem since the player technically broke a Non-Disclosure Agreement (NDA) explicitly saying that user creations cannot be shared with the public.

For more about the game itself:

“The latest evolution of the studio’s Play, Create, Share experience; Dreams also gives you the opportunity to unleash your creativity, building, sharing and bringing your own ideas – or Dreams – to life in the online Dreamiverse platform, all with the easy-to-use, innovative tools Dreams was created with.

From games to gadgets, music to movies, puzzles to paintings and literally anything in-between … this is a beautiful playground of creativity where everything is possible.”

Players can create, explore, and have an incredible sense of community all in one! It truly is an incredible journey that we can’t wait to fully have in our hands when it releases later for PlayStation 4 exclusively.

What do you think about the creative world of Dreams? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy!

