Dungeons & Dragons Supplement Adds Tons of Options for Clerics, Monks, Druids, and Paladins

A new Dungeons & Dragons supplement released on the DMs Guild provides players with 16 new subclasses and dozens of spells and magic items, all focused on divine magic. Earlier this month, Benjamin Huffman and Ross Leiser released The Complete Devout Handbook, a new 28 page supplement that adds a diverse mix of subclasses, magic items, and spells for users of divine magic. Subclasses and magic items are always a popular purchase on the DMs Guild, a Wizards of the Coast-sanctioned marketplace for third party D&D supplements, but The Complete Devout Handbook is unique in the depth and variety of new features it offers for an affordable price.

The new subclasses – 4 each for Clerics, Druids, Paladins, and Monks – often break the mold of how the various Divine Magic classes are usually perceived. For instance, the supplement introduces the Love Domain for Clerics, a domain focused on charming and disarming foes. Clerics aren’t usually known for seducing their enemies, but the Love Domain provides some potent tools for a Cleric that worships a goddess of love. Likewise, the Circle of Cataclysm is a Druid focused on the more destructive aspect of nature. In addition to being able to topple inanimate objects more easily, the druid can also has a pool of d4s that they can use to add damage to their various destructive spells.

The spells in The Complete Devout Handbook are designed with the new subclasses in mind, but can be included in any general spell list that uses divine magic. There’s a lot of interesting spells here – the Embrace Destiny spell allows a player to replace an attack roll, saving throw, or an ability check with a pre-rolled number and the Investiture of Darkness and Investiture of Light spells provide Clerics with a lot of interesting abilities for a short period of time.

There’s a lot of material in The Complete Devout Handbook, which makes the $5.95 price tag a steal. You can purchase The Complete Devout Handbook here. A free preview is also available here.