Dungeons & Dragons: First Photos From Set of New Movie Land Online

Photos from the set of Dungeons & Dragons have appeared online, giving fans their first glimpse of the upcoming fantasy film. The Chronicle newspaper has posted several photos from the Dungeons & Dragons film set, which arrived at Alnwick Castle this week for several days of shooting. While the photos don't show any of the stars in costume, it did provide fans with a tantalizing tease of what the movie may look like. Notable photos include a bald man with head tattoos in armor and a picture of several banners hanging from the side of Alnwick Castle. Based on the photos, it appears that Alnwick Castle is being used as a stand-in for Neverwinter, a famed city located in the Forgotten Realms. ComicBook.com previously confirmed that the Dungeons & Dragons movie would take place in the Forgotten Realms.

You can check out some of the photos below:

We wonder what symbols are on these banners. Amaunator's holy symbol? pic.twitter.com/IM3r4FawRL — Forgotten Realms Wiki (@FRWiki) June 7, 2021

Think I’ve accidentally stumbled upon a film set at Alnwick castle (those pillars were plastic and plywood) pic.twitter.com/m28k7ntebD — Paul Eatock (@peatock) June 3, 2021

The Dungeons & Dragons movie stars Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Rege-Jean Page, Justice Smith, and Hugh Grant and is an adaptation of the popular tabletop roleplaying game franchise of the same name. While we know that the movie is set in the Forgotten Realms, one of the more popular settings of the game, we don't know if the movie will actually reference the Dungeons & Dragons game (which involves players working together to collaboratively tell a fantasy story) or if it will just stick to adapting the large amount of lore that has been written about the worlds of the game over the last 45 years. Details about the film are scarce, although Page recently provided some brief comments about the film, calling the script a "breath of fresh air."

Dungeons & Dragons is slated for release on March 3rd, 2023.