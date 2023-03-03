Chris Pine Spotted on Dungeons & Dragons Movie Set

✖

Filming continues for the upcoming Dungeons & Dragons movie, with stars Chris Pine and Sophia Lillis both spotted arriving at Carrickfergus Castle. The new Dungeons & Dragons movie is currently filming at Carrickfergus Castle in Northern Ireland. The Daily Mail spotted several movie stars arriving on set to film scenes for the movie, including a first look at Chris Pine in what appears to be his costume for the film. Pine arrived at the castle yesterday wearing a leather jacket and blue undershirt. Given that other co-stars were spotted coming to the castle in costume, it's likely that this is a first look at what Pine will be wearing in the movie.

Michelle Rodriguez and Chris Pine arrive at Dungeons & Dragons set https://t.co/jcDPpgCga4 pic.twitter.com/msmsfcsjqP — TrekkieKindTrekker🏡😷 (@tracking_ontrek) June 28, 2021

Also spotted on set was Sophia Lillis, who was wearing a robe that concealed her costume. Lillis is best known for her role in the recent It movies.

The Dungeons & Dragons movie stars Pine, Lillis, Michelle Rodriguez, Rege-Jean Page, Justice Smith, and Hugh Grant and is an adaptation of the popular tabletop roleplaying game franchise of the same name. Details about the movie are being kept vague, although we've seen previous looks at both Rodriguez and Grant in costume. Notably, we've yet to see either Page or Smith in costume for the film. Outside of the fact that the movie is set in the Forgotten Realms, we still know very little about the actual movie. Scenes have been filmed at multiple historic locations across the British Isles, including Alnwick Castle and Wells Cathedral. Notably, Carrickfergus Castle has a banquet hall restored to its medieval look, which could explain the multi-day shoot there. Despite the general secrecy, optimism for the film is high, with co-star Page recently calling the script a "breath of fresh air" in a recent interview.

John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein are co-directing Dungeons & Dragons, which is set for release on March 3, 2023. You can find our previous coverage for the movie here.