Dungeons & Dragons Movie Filming at Historic Northern Ireland Castle, Michelle Rodriguez Spotted in Costume

Production of the upcoming Dungeons & Dragons movie has moved to the historic Carrickfergus Castle in Ireland. Multiple residents of Carrickfergus have spotted production trucks for the Dungeons & Dragons movie at the ancient Carrickfergus Castle, which was built back in 1177. Most of the filming was done indoors or behind protective screens, but a boat tied to the production was seen outside of the castle and Michelle Rodriguez was spotted on a scooter in costume on her way to the castle. Notably, Rodriguez is wearing a pair of knuckledusters, which matches the description that she'd be playing a barbarian character in the film.

The Dungeons & Dragons movie has filmed scenes at several historic locations throughout the UK, with scenes filmed at Wells Cathedral and Alnwick Castle earlier this summer. Notably, Carrickfergus Castle has a banquet hall to its medieval presentation, which could explain why the movie is filming scenes there. Carrickfergus was previously a filming location for Our Robot Overlords, a 2014 movie starring starring Callan McAuliffe, Ben Kingsley and Gillian Anderson.

The Dungeons & Dragons movie stars Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Rege-Jean Page, Justice Smith, and Hugh Grant and is an adaptation of the popular tabletop roleplaying game franchise of the same name. Details about the movie are being kept vague, although we've seen both Rodriguez and Grant appear in costume thanks to previous set photos. Outside of the fact that the movie is set in the Forgotten Realms, we still know very little about the actual movie. Despite the general secrecy, optimism for the film is high, with co-star Page recently calling the script a "breath of fresh air" in a recent interview.