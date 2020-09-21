Dungeons & Dragons Is Bringing Back at Least Three Classic Campaign Settings

Dungeons & Dragons will be revisiting several classic campaign settings over the next few years. During the closing panel of D&D Celebration 2020 yesterday, Wizard of the Coast's Ray Winninger confirmed that D&D's upcoming slate of publications will include several classic settings highly requested by fans. "I can tell you that there are three of the old settings that we're working on right now that you'll be seeing in the next year or two, including some that the fans have been asking for a very long time " Winninger said during the "Inside the D&D Studio Panel." Some of the more highly requested settings from fans include Greyhawk, Spelljammer, Planescape, and Dragonlance, all of which were seminal and influential settings for past (and current) generations of players. Notably, Dungeons & Dragons released a survey earlier this year asking fans which settings they'd like to see revisited in upcoming products.

The new settings will be part of a "renewed emphasis" on providing more D&D settings for players, a trend that started back in 2018 when Wizards of the Coast released the D&D/Magic: The Gathering crossover campaign setting Guildmaster's Guide to Ravnica. Including that release, D&D has released four campaign setting books over the last two years, making up nearly half of the line's publications. Winninger stated that "they would stretch the boundaries of D&D" by providing more settings for players.

Winninger also confirmed that Dungeons & Dragons would also release several anthology books that would help bring in new writers and diverse voices, along with new "unconventional" material like new sourcebooks and adventures that cover aspects that have never been covered before in D&D. There will also be additional D&D/Magic: The Gathering crossover products, which will include the first ever Magic: The Gathering set of cards set in the Forgotten Realms.

While we likely won't know much about the new books until next year, the tease that D&D will bring back some classic settings has already excited the D&D fanbase. Let us know which settings you want to re-visit in the comment section, or find me on Twitter at @CHofferCBus to talk all things D&D!