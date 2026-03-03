Dungeons & Dragons 2026 Roadmap Reveals Return to An Iconic Campaign Setting & New Seasonal Approach

Since the beginning of the year, Dungeons & Dragons fans have been curious about the content roadmap for 2026. This information often drops earlier in the year, leading many to wonder what has taken Wizards of the Coast so long to pull back the curtain. With a lot of staff changes to the core D&D team, it’s not too surprising we’ve been kept in suspense. But at long last, Wizards of the Coast has unveiled its 2026 content roadmap for Dungeons & Dragons. Like last year’s slate, it brings some big changes. But it also feels like it could be a major step in the right direction for 5e.

On March 3rd, Wizards of the Coast announced its 2026 roadmap for Dungeons & Dragons. Along with a list of major products headed our way this year, Senior Vice President Dn Ayoub also unveiled a new “Seasons” approach to structure future content releases for D&D. The lineup won’t really kick off until June 2026 brings us back to the iconic Ravenloft campaign setting (not to say I called it, but, you know… I did). But from there, the rest of the year looks packed, with 3 interesting themed content drops. Let’s dig into what’s new for D&D in 2026.

Dungeons & Dragons Kicks Off Season of Horror with New Ravenloft Sourcebook & More

Image courtesy of Wizards of the Coast

The content slate for new D&D sourcebooks and products will be slated into 3 waves, dubbed “Seasons.” We kick things off in June 2026 with the Season of Horror, which celebrates Ravenloft. Then, September 2026 ushers in the Season of Magic with new Arcana-focused source materials. Finally, the elusive Season of Champions will begin in October 2026, with its new products still to be announced.

As a big fan of the Ravenloft campaign setting and all things spellcaster, I have to admit this content slate has me pretty excited to see what’s in store. Though we don’t know everything headed our way this year, 2026 is looking like a solid return to some of the lore and mechanics that made Dungeons & Dragons fans fall in love with the TTRPG in the first place. Let’s take a closer look at the major product releases we can expect this year for the first two seasons of D&D.

Ravenloft: The Horrors Within Sourcebook

Image courtesy of Wizards of the Coast

The Curse of Strahd, one of D&D 5e’s most beloved adventures, turns 10 this year. And in celebration, we’re going back to Ravenloft with this sourcebook. It offers new horror-themed subclasses, as well as additional content to flesh out the Ravenloft campaign setting.

Like many of 2025’s releases, it will be a reference book with tools to help DMs craft a horror-themed campaign of their own. The book will include content suited to many horror subgenres, from gothic to cosmic horror and beyond. This one is set to release on June 16th, with a retail price of $59.99. As usual, it will drop early for D&D Beyond subscribers at the Master and Hero Tiers.

Season of Horror Accessory & Companion Products

The Horrors Within is the headline sourcebook release for the Season of Horror. However, players can look forward to a few more horror-themed goodies during this summer period, as well. Other Ravenloft products headed our way in June 2026 include:

Tarokka Deck – 60-card Tarot-style deck, compatible with The Horrors Within

The Horrors Within DM Screen – Screen featuring Ravenloft artwork

The Horrors Within Map Pack – Five double-sided poster maps and 2 token sheets for the Ravenloft setting

These products don’t yet have a specific release date, but will release in June. This lineup is priced at $24.99 each.

Arcana Unleashed Source Book

Image courtesy of Wizards of the Coast

Kicking off the Season of Magic is the new Arcana Unleashed sourcebook. It’s being billed as “the ultimate guide for D&D magic enthusiasts.” It will include more high-magic character creation options and a new system for magic items. Its exact release date is not yet confirmed, but it’s expected in September 2026. It will retail for $49.99.

Arcana Unleashed: Deadfall Adventure Expansion

It’s happening, my friends. We’re getting a new official adventure book again this year. Deadfall is a new Red Wizards adventure, bringing players back to Thay in the midst of an all-out Wizard War. It’s also set to release in September 2026 and will retail for $29.99.

New D&D Reference Card Decks

In addition to these two magical-themed books, the Saeson of Magic will bring in new card decks reflecting the updated 2024 5e core rules. There will be Spell Decks, Magic Item Decks, and Monster Decks included in this collection, which is set to arrive in August 2026. The price has not yet been revealed for this one.

The Season of Champions will take us through the end of 2026, running from October to December. Its lineup has yet to be revealed, so there are still a few more secrets for D&D fans to look forward to this year. In all, though, it looks like a solid lineup and an interesting shift to the content release strategy.

What do you think of the 2026 lineup for Dungeons & Dragons so far? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!