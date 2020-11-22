New Dungeons & Dragons Campaign Setting Places Adventurers Between Life and Death

✖

A new Dungeons & Dragons campaign setting puts players in a creepy version of the Underworld trapped between life and death. Earlier this month, Ex Stasis Games launched a Kickstarter for Dreadful Realms: Caverns of the Wise Minister, a new campaign setting book designed for Dungeons & Dragons Fifth Edition. The campaign setting is centered around the city of Sepulchre that sits in the Underworld. The city was founded by descendants of a lost elven city who hoped to travel to the Underworld to barter for the souls of their loved ones. Instead, they found themselves trapped by the aboleth who destroyed their loved ones' home, the latest set of pawns used in the battle between the aboleth and its ancient enemy, the god Empyrea.

The new setting focuses on dark themes, such as the corruption that comes with power, being trapped between life and death, and avoiding uncomfortable truths. There is also a heavy emphasis on the inter-connectivity between Sepulchre residents, and how that breeds both solace and suspicion.

Dreadful Realms: Caverns of the Wise Minister will include 5 new playable races, 4 new subclasses, and 5 new backgrounds, as well as new monsters, spells, magic items, and equipment. The setting book also contains expanded Darkness rules and new mechanics for Social Standing.

The campaign setting's lead authors are Cat Evans and Liz Gist, both of whom are experienced TTRPG designers with numerous credits to their names. They are joined by Alex Clippinger, Alison Huang, Jessica Marcum, J. F. Sambrano, KC Shi, Christopher Walz, Saga Mackenzie, and David Markiwsky. This is a top-notch team of TTRPG designers, all of whom have contributed to best-selling material in the past.

Dreadful Realms: Caverns of the Wise Minister has already reached its initial £2,000 goal and has 19 days remaining. You can check out the full Kickstarter here.