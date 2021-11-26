Dungeons & Dragons’ Most Horrific Dragon Gets Its Own Miniature

WizKids has announced plans to produce a figure of one of Dungeons & Dragons’ most hideous monsters. Yesterday, ComicBook.com reported that WizKids had plans to produce a new line of miniatures featuring monsters and characters seen in Fizban’s Treasury of Dragons, a recently published D&D rulebook that focuses on dragons. Today, WizKids announced that its Icons of the Realms: Fizban’s Treasury of Dragons set would include two premium gargantuan figures – the elder brain dragon and the dracohydra.

The elder brain dragon is a dragon with a mind flayer colony’s elder brain latched onto its back. Not only does this provide the dreaded elder brain with an extra level of mobility, the dragon also has a horrific breath weapon that spews mind flayer tadpoles at all those around it. If a mind flayer tadpole latches onto anyone in the breath weapon’s path, they’re doomed to undergo ceremorphosis, a process in which a person is converted into a mind flayer.

Meanwhile, a dracohydra is a dragon created by wizards attempting to harness the power of the chromatic dragon Tiamat. By combining dragon magic with a hydra, they created the dracohydra, a creature with all the powers of a dragon by that continuously re-grow heads and can shoot out multiple types of breath weapon attacks.

Both WizKids figures are gargantuan-sized figures that should match the size of other recently released dragons figures. The elder brain dragon will have a retail price of $99.99, while the dracohydra will have a retail price of $129.99. You can see renderings of both miniatures below:

Fizban’s Treasury of Dragons is one of five D&D books released by Wizards of the Coast in 2021. The new book contains two new subclasses for players, as well as new playable dragonborn variants. The bulk of the book is dedicated to expanding the lore of dragons, with new monsters for DMs to use in campaigns, maps of dragon lairs, and new magic spells and magic items.

Other D&D books released by Wizards of the Coast this year include Van Richten’s Guide to Ravenloft, a campaign setting for the horror-themed world of Ravenloft, the Feywild adventure The Wild Beyond the Witchlight, and the adventure anthology Candlekeep Mysteries. A campaign setting book for the Magic: The Gathering world of Strixhaven will also be released in December. Of the five D&D books, both Van Richten’s Guide to Ravenloft and The Wild Beyond the Witchlight have received D&D Wizkids miniature sets. Unpainted miniatures featuring characters from Strixhaven are also available via Wizkids.

Both dragon figures will be released in March 2022.