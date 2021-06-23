Dungeons & Dragons Announces WWE Superstars Game for D&D Live

Dungeons & Dragons has announced that four WWE superstars will join its D&D Live program for a game hosted by rising star Aabria Iyengar. Dungeons & Dragons announced that Xavier Woods, Ember Moon, Mace, and Tyler Breeze will play at "The Chaos Carnival" table in a game run by Aabria Iyengar. All four WWE wrestlers are D&D veterans, having appeared on WWE's Rollout TTRPG show for multiple seasons. Iyengar is also a D&D pro that has appeared on numerous D&D stream and shows. She recently made waves in the D&D community after the popular series Critical Role and Dimension 20 both announced that she would run multi-episode games for them over the summer, leading to fans declaring that this summer was the Summer of Aabria.

D&D Live is an annual streaming event organized by Wizards of the Coast to promote upcoming Dungeons & Dragons adventures. This year's event will spotlight two different D&D products - The Wild Beyond the Witchlight adventure that focuses on the Feywild and the D&D/Magic: The Gathering crossover Strixhaven: Cirriculum of Chaos. D&D Live usually has a packed slate of celebrities, with a mix of longtime D&D fans like Joe Manganiello, Deborah Ann Woll, and Matthew Lilliard joining newer players like David Harbour and Brandon Routh. Woods, Moon, and several other WWE superstars participated in D&D Live last year.

Dungeons & Dragons has grown in popularity with mainstream audiences last year, but many wrestlers have long histories with the game. Speaking in an interview with ComicBook.com last year, Ember Moon revealed that one of the inspirations for her wrestling persona was the iconic drow ranger Drizzt Do'Urden, who has appeared in numerous D&D-related books and games over the years. "I'm a big fan of the Drizzt books from R.A. Salvatore," Moon said. "Drizzt is one of my favorite characters and low key inspires Ember Moon, the wrestling character, which I don't say it a lot, but I love it."

D&D Live will take place July 16th and July 17th.