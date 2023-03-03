Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves Footage Shown at CinemaCon

✖

New footage from Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves was shown off during Paramount's presentation at CinemaCon today. Paramount showed a brief clip of the upcoming movie as part of a sizzle reel today, along with footage from Transformers: Rise of the Beasts and several other upcoming Paramount films. SlashFilm had a brief description of the new clip, which showed Michelle Rodriguez "wearing armor" and riding a horse alongside Chris Pine. Bridgerton star Regé-Jean Page also appeared in the teaser footage, wearing "snazzy fantasy armor."

Deadline adds that the movie "has the production quality of a top-notched historical epic" and looks nothing like the much-derided 2000 Dungeons & Dragons movie. Deadline also notes that the teaser showed off some lush landscapes in the brief glimpse.

In addition to Pine, Rodriguez, and Page, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves will also star Justice Smith, Hugh Grant, and Sophia Lillis, with Grant playing the villain. Few other details about the upcoming fantasy film is known, other than it's set in the classic D&D campaign setting of the Forgotten Realms, which has been one of the game's primary settings for the last 30 years. Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley directed the film, which wrapped production last August. Entertainment One is also working on several additional Dungeons & Dragons live-action projects, including at least one television series helmed by Red Notice director Rawson Marshall Thurber.

"Well, what I will say is we had a hell of a fun time making it," Pine said of the movie in an interview earlier this year. "There was a lot of laughs. The way that I've been describing it, it's like Game of Thrones mixed with a little Princess Bride, just a smidge of Holy Grail; it's somewhere in that ballpark. It's a lot of fun. It's got a lot of thrills. It's poppy, it's eighties heartfelt, there's a bit of Goonies in there. My character, he's the ultimate party planner. I think it's going to be really good. I mean, who fucking knows, but I think we got a good shot and John and John are killer guys. They know comedy and they know heart and we had a great cast and we had a good time making it. And that's all you can ask for."

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves will be released on March 3, 2023.