Chris Pine Calls Dungeons & Dragons Movie a Mix of Game of Thrones and Princess Bride

Actor Chris Pine has provided fans with a much-needed Dungeons & Dragons movie update. Speaking with Collider earlier this week, Pine provided some juicy nuggets about the tone and feel of the upcoming fantasy movie, which will release early next year. The new movie is directed by Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley, and will attempt to adapt the popular game franchise into live-action form. When asked about the movie, Pine wouldn’t divulge any new details about the plot of the movie, but he did seem to indicate that it would have a more light-hearted tone.

“Well, what I will say is we had a hell of a fun time making it,” Pine said. “There was a lot of laughs. The way that I’ve been describing it, it’s like Game of Thrones mixed with a little Princess Bride, just a smidge of Holy Grail; it’s somewhere in that ballpark. It’s a lot of fun. It’s got a lot of thrills. It’s poppy, it’s eighties heartfelt, there’s a bit of Goonies in there. My character, he’s the ultimate party planner. I think it’s going to be really good. I mean, who fucking knows, but I think we got a good shot and John and John are killer guys. They know comedy and they know heart and we had a great cast and we had a good time making it. And that’s all you can ask for.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Outside of a handful of set photo leaks, the Dungeons & Dragons movie is shrouded in secrecy. We know that the movie stars Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Justice Smith, Rege-Jean Page, Hugh Grant, and Sophia Lillis. We also know that Grant will play the villain of the film. But while the movie will be set in the Forgotten Realms, a well-known locale used in many D&D games, we have no details about the plot of the movie or who the actors will be playing. Scenes for the movie have been filmed at several historical locations in the United Kingdom, including Alnwick Castle, Carrickfergus Castle, and Wells Cathedral. Scenes were also filmed at Galboly, an Irish village previously used to film scenes for Game of Thrones.

Dungeons & Dragons will be released in theaters on March 3, 2023.