Can You Play Dungeons & Dragons Without D&D Rules? New Adventure Says Yes

A new Dungeons & Dragons adventure provides players with a one-page rules supplement designed to show players how to get through the adventure without D&D rules. Earlier this week, Wizards of the Coast released Dungeons & Dragons: Red Dragon's Tale, a new adventure that ties into the LEGO set with the same name. The adventure, written by D&D game architect Chris Perkins, is made for Level 5 characters and utilizes each part of the LEGO set as parts of six scene story. But what's really interesting is that the adventure includes a one-page rules supplement that shows players how to play through the adventure without even the Basic Rules of D&D.

So how does a D&D adventure work without D&D? Well, unsurprisingly, there's a lot of simplification. Initiative is replaced by a set turn order, and LEGO minifigure characters are encouraged to "do whatever activities the player controlling that minifigure wants it to do" subject to the Dungeon Master's approval. Damage is also simplified, with monsters receiving 1-3 points of damage depending on what kind of attack they're hit with – 1 point for a Level 1 spell or nonmagical weapon, 2 points for a 2nd level spell or a magical weapon and 3 points for things like a dragon breath weapon attack or a Level 3 spell. LEGO minifigures (representing the player characters and key NPCs) don't take damage, they're instead knocked down whenever they're hit with a damaging effect and can be knocked down up to three times before getting removed from play.

LEGO minifigures also have a different way of determining whether they're hit with an attack – a coin toss.If a minifigure is targeted with an attack, they flip a coin and if the player wins the toss, they take no damage. Saving throws is also replaced by a coin toss, but losing a saving throw means permanently losing a piece of equipment, or getting knocked down if they have no equipment.

Obviously, this isn't meant to be a viable long-term alternative to the D&D Basic Rules, but it is an interesting way of introducing the game to newcomers. It explains the basics of combat without limiting characters to specific actions and also encourages improvisation and roleplaying. Interestingly, it's much more deadly than 5E rules are, with a player only able to take three attacks without being knocked out of play. Likely, this alternative rules set will be limited to the LEGO adventure, but it would be interesting if some format made its way into Starter Sets or free adventures meant to introduce kids to the game.

You can download Dungeons & Dragons: Red Dragon's Tale for free from D&D Beyond.