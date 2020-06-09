Expect More Dungeons & Dragons and Magic: The Gathering Crossovers

Wizards of the Coast will continue plans to crossover its two biggest properties, Dungeons & Dragons and Magic: The Gathering. Last week, Dungeons & Dragons digitally released Mythic Odysseys of Theros, a new campaign setting book converting the Magic: The Gathering plane of Theros for use in D&D play. While the book primarily introduces the world of Theros to D&D players. The campaign setting book came with two new subclasses, multiple new races, and even several new mechanics that can be incorporated for use in any D&D campaign. This is the second full-length crossover book between Dungeons & Dragons and Magic: The Gathering, following the 2018 release of Guildmaster's Guide to Ravnica. And it appears that fans can expect even more crossovers in the future.

Speaking to ScreenRant earlier this week, D&D communications head Greg Tito confirmed that there would be more crossovers with Magic: The Gathering in the future. "Absolutely," Tito said when asked about whether fans could expect additional crossovers between the two properties. "There is a huge crossover between Magic players and D&D players." Tito noted that the recent crossovers were spearheaded by James Wyatt, a designer that currently works for the Magic: The Gathering team but previously worked on D&D and even had a hand in the creation of the game's current Fifth Edition ruleset, and that his involvement made it "even more likely" to see more crossovers.

"We're seeing great success from fans of Magic who love the lore and being bale to embody those characters in D&D games," Tito stated of the success of Mythic Odysseys of Theros and Guildmaster's Guide to Ravnica. "On the other side, I think a lot of D&D players are just being introduced to [Magic: The Gathering's] amazing new worlds." Tito noted that the Magic: The Gathering planes offered storytelling options that weren't traditionally available to D&D players, such as the Greek themes found in Theros or the unique guilds found in Ravnica. "I'm excited to show that off and offer way more opportunities to delve into the worlds that Magic has had and will be coming out with."

Tito even teased the possibility of seeing D&D spells and characters cross over into Magic: The Gathering, although he noted those decisions weren't up to him. "As a fan of Magic too, I want to see some 'Tap Two Mana and cast Magic Missile,'" Tito said. "That seems pretty cool."

Mythic Odysseys of Theros is available on digital platforms like D&D Beyond, and will be released as a hardcover book next month. D&D is also preparing to announce its next adventure storyline next week, which will likely be set in Icewind Dale.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.