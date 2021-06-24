Dungeons & Dragons Gets Free Adventure to Celebrate Upcoming Magic: The Gathering Crossover

✖

Wizards of the Coast will release a free Dungeons & Dragons module to celebrate the upcoming release of the Magic: The Gathering "Adventures in the Forgotten Realm" set. The module, which will comprise of 5 short adventures, will serve as an alternative to the short fiction stories usually released prior to a Magic: The Gathering set release that help flesh out the world and story of that set. Few details were announced about the upcoming free adventures, other than that they were for Level 8 to Level 10 characters and that each adventure would run between 15-20 pages in length. The adventures will be available to download for free on Wizards of the Coast's website beginning on June 29th.

"Adventures in the Forgotten Realms" is a new Dungeons & Dragons-themed Magic: The Gathering expansion that serves as the first time that the card game has crossed over into a D&D world. Notably, this is a standalone set focused on the characters and locales of the Forgotten Realms and won't feature any appearances by Planeswalkers from Magic: The Gathering. Only a handful of cards from the set have been revealed, but they include characters like the dragon goddess Tiamat, the evil spider goddess Lolth, and the heroic drow ranger Drizzt Do'Urden. Other iconic creatures like flumphs and beholders are also confirmed to appear in the set, as are new characters like Ellywick Tumblestrum (a gnome bard) and the dragonborn paladin Nadaar. Tumblestrum will also appear in the upcoming D&D adventure The Wild Beyond the Witchlight. A new Dungeon mechanic will also be introduced, which rewards players for delving deeper with various extra abilities.

While "Adventures in the Forgotten Realms" is the first time D&D characters have ever appeared in Magic: The Gathering, Wizards of the Coast has released several D&D books detailing Magic: The Gathering worlds. These campaign setting books allow for players to make campaigns set in worlds like Theros or Ravnica, building on the lore used in the background of various Magic sets. The next Magic: The Gathering themed campaign setting book is Strixhaven: Cirriculum of Chaos and will be released in November.