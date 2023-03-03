Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves Reveals Michelle Rodriguez's Barbarian Subclass

A first look at Michelle Rodriguez's Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves character has revealed her character's barbarian subclass. Last night, media guests got a first look at the upcoming Dungeons & Dragons movie when they visited the Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves Tavern Experience at San Diego Comic-Con. The "activation" included some interactive experiences with iconic Dungeons & Dragons monsters and a first look at the cast, thanks to a looping video that played within the tavern.

While the looping video only named the cast and showed them in costume, it also gave visitors an idea as to what classes they were playing thanks to special symbols next to their name. For instance, Michelle Rodriguez will be playing a Barbarian, a melee fighter who can tap into their inner rage with various effects. However, a closer look at Rodriguez's costume also revealed some distinctive scars peaking out from under her gloves and gauntlets. Those appear to be Lichtenberg features, a distinctive scarring pattern caused when someone is struck by lightning. Based on that little bit of information, it's very likely that Rodriguez will be playing a Path of the Storm Herald Barbarian, a Barbarian who can emanate a magical aura that resembles a storm. Using this aura, a Barbarian can actively shock someone close by with lightning and eventually can gain resistance to lightning damage. Notably, a Storm Herald Barbarian can also potentially breathe underwater, which might come in handy given that set pictures show Rodriguez and her co-stars on a boat for multiple sets.

Assuming that Rodriguez is playing a Storm Herald Barbarian, it's another sign that Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves is more closely following the game than past Dungeons & Dragons movies. Those previous movies would feature some D&D monsters and races, but weren't set in any specific Dungeons & Dragons campaign setting. Not only is Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves explicitly set within the Forgotten Realms, we're also seeing tons of little details from that world in the movie, ranging from the appearance of Neverwinter in a first image released from the movie to Hugh Grant's character tossing a dragon coin, a distinctive-looking coin used in the Forgotten Realms.

We'll hopefully find out more about Rodriguez's character and Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves in a few hours when their panel starts at 12 PM PT at SDCC.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves will be released on March 3, 2023.