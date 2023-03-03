Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves Reveals First Look at Movie's Cast

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves has revealed a first look at the cast in their movie costumes, with big teases as to each character's "class." IGN hosted a TikTok Live video at the Quincy's Tavern Experience at San Diego Comic-Con. During the video, the camera focused on a screen showing off the main cast of Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, showing viewers the first glance at Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Rege-Jean Page, Sophia Lillis, Justice Smith, and Hugh Grant in their costumes. You can check out screenshots from the TikTok below:

(Photo: IGN)

From the screenshots, it appears that Chris Pine will play a bard, Michelle Rodriguez will play a barbarian, and Justice Smith will play a sorcerer. Sophia Lillis is druid, while Rege-Jean Page is either a paladin. Hugh Grant's character was mentioned to be a rogue, which makes sense as he's playing the villain of the film.

You can also see that Grant is tossing a Dragon, a type of coin used in the Forgotten Realms. We previously knew that the movie was set in the Forgotten Realms, but this is an indication as to just how accurate the movie will be to the famed campaign setting. We'll add that the Evermoors also got a namedrop during the TikTok Live video.

We'll expect to get a lot more details about Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves tomorrow. Paramount Pictures is hosting a Hall H panel that will include a Q&A session with the cast. We'll likely get a first look at the movie, including a teaser trailer and perhaps a synopsis about the film.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves will be released on March 3, 2023.