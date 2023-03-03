Dungeons & Dragons: More Movie Set Photos Appear Online

More set photos from the Dungeons & Dragons movie set have appeared online. Dungeons & Dragons is currently filming at Alnwick Castle in Northumberland, UK as production of the movie continues ahead of its 2023 release. The local newspaper The Chronicle has posted another round of photos from recent set visits, giving fans a tantalizing early peek of the film. Most of the photos were taken at a distance in between takes and show the backs of what are presumably extras. None of the photos are particularly exciting, but they do give fans an idea of what the costuming will look like.

The most interesting thing about the recent filming is that none of the stars of Dungeons & Dragons appear to be in town. While Harrison Ford was spotted at nearby Newcastle while he films the new Indiana Jones, locals have not spotted Dungeons & Dragons stars Christopher Pine or Rege-Jean Page around Alnwick.

As buzz continues to build about the filming, other visitors to the castle are also sharing their photos of the set, taken during set-up. One such visitor shared some especially high-quality photos on Twitter, as seen below:

Visited Alnwick Castle last week and some areas were cordoned off while Set Dressers were starting to set up for filming! Wasnt sure at the time what for but snapped a few photos 🙂 pic.twitter.com/xw80WXpR84 — Kris T (@hello_im_kris) June 8, 2021

Alnwick Castle is a popular filming spot for Hollywood films and was most notably used to film exterior scenes for Hogwarts in the first two Harry Potter films, as well as scenes in Transformers: The Last Knight and Downton Abbey. The castle is also notably still home to the Duke of Northumberland.

The Dungeons & Dragons movie stars Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Rege-Jean Page, Justice Smith, and Hugh Grant and is an adaptation of the popular tabletop roleplaying game franchise of the same name. The movie will be set in the Forgotten Realms, a popular setting that has appeared in multiple D&D adventures, video games and novels, but other details about the film are still scarce. Optimism for the film is high, with co-star Page recently calling the script a "breath of fresh air" in a recent interview.

Dungeons & Dragons will be released on March 3, 2023.