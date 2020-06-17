Dungeons & Dragons' Next Adventure Available for Pre-Order

The new Dungeons & Dragons adventure is officially available for pre-order. Although details about the adventure won't officially be available until tomorrow, Amazon has opened up pre-orders for the next Dungeons & Dragons book. Per the Amazon listing, the next adventure will release on September 15th and will cost $49.99. No other details about the next adventure was listed on the Amazon page....unless you count the book's 1.2 pound weight as new information.

Every year, Dungeons & Dragons releases one "storyline" adventure that provides players with a full-length campaign and serves as a focus for other tie-in materials. Not only can D&D players play through the adventure with their own party, they can also participate in a year's worth of Adventurer's League events that are set in the same area and deal with many of the same themes of the storyline.

Dungeons & Dragons will showcase the new adventure at D&D Live 2020: Roll w/Advantage, a three-day streaming event. While there's usually a live component to D&D Live, this year's show is taking place digitally due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The digital-only nature of the show allowed Dungeons & Dragons to do some impressive wrangling of stars for several livestreamed D&D games, as celebrities such as David Harbour, Brandon Routh, Karen Gillian, and more will playthrough one-shot D&D sessions that also serve to highlight the new adventure. D&D is also hosting a special ARG-style show called Reality RP that features a group of actors playing Forgotten Realms characters accused of a crime. Fans can try to solve who actually committed the crime by watching Reality RP segments and interacting with different online components available over D&D Live weekend.

Dungeons & Dragons fans can find out more about the next adventure on June 18th at 2 PM PT on D&D's Twitch channel.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.