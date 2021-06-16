Dungeons & Dragons: D&D Live to Air on Peacock

✖

D&D Live 2021, an annual two-day streaming event focused on Dungeons & Dragons, will stream on Peacock. Wizards of the Coast mentioned that the event's "Lost Odyssey: Last Light" game, which features celebrities such as Jack Black and Kevin Smith, would air on Peacock in addition to on both D&D's and G4's Twitch and YouTube channels. ComicBook.com then confirmed with Wizards of the Coast that the entirety of D&D Live would air on Peacock in addition to Twitch and YouTube.

D&D Live is a two-day event that serves as a showcase for upcoming Dungeons & Dragons products. D&D Live started as a streaming event produced by Wizards of the Coast, but eventually grew to become a hybrid mini-convention/show, with games played in front of a live audience on a studio in Hollywood. The COVID-19 pandemic forced the event to go remote in 2020, but provided Wizards of the Coast with a unique opportunity to bring in celebrities such as David Harbour and Brandon Routh in addition to more established D&D Hollywood ambassadors like Joe Manganiello, Matthew Lillard and Deborah Ann Woll.

This year's D&D Live is hosted by G4, which is returning as a cable channel and producing online streaming content. Both G4 and Peacock are owned by Comcast, although operate under separate subsidiaries. G4 is part of Comcast Spectacor, Comcast's sports and esports division best known for its ownership of the Philadelphia Flyers. Meanwhile, Peacock is owned and operated by the separate NBCUniversal subsidiary of Comcast.

While Dungeons & Dragons is a popular streaming topic, with shows such as Critical Role commanding a strong live audience that can number in the thousands of concurrent viewers, this is likely the first time that a major over-the-top streaming service has picked up Dungeons & Dragons content, at least for live streaming purposes.

Peacock is also developing an animated series based on The Adventure Zone, a D&D podcast created by the McElroy family of podcasters. Meanwhile, Amazon Prime will air Critical Role's animated series The Legend of Vox Machina. While Critical Role crowdfunded production of the first season, Amazon Prime has already renewed The Legend of Vox Machina for a second season.