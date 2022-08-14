Dungeons & Dragons Listing on Amazon Potentially Reveals Next Book Release

A placeholder listing on Amazon has potentially revealed the next Dungeons & Dragons book release. Fans have spotted a new placeholder listing on Amazon Canada for a new Dungeons & Dragons rulebook, which will be released on December 6th. As is standard for placeholder listings, no other information about the book was provided, but the listing notes to "Keep an eye on your favorite D&D news sources for your first peek inside this upcoming Dungeons & Dragons release!" The Canadian retail price for the book is $65.95, which matches the price of other Canadian Dungeons & Dragons titles.

Based on the December release date, this placeholder is most likely for the upcoming Dragonlance campaign book, which Wizards already confirmed would be released in late 2022. The Dragonlance book will be a campaign-length adventure set during the War of the Lance and will feature a tie-in Dungeons & Dragons board game to help simulate the large scale battles that take place during the adventure.

Perhaps the real surprise is that only one placeholder listing has appeared on Amazon so far. Most fans expected Wizards of the Coast to release another campaign book in 2022, which would act as the annual fall adventure. While Wizards of the Coast has released a full slate of books in 2022, it would be somewhat surprising if the Dragonlance campaign served as the annual 2022 adventure.

Luckily, we won't have to wait very long to find out more about the new Dungeons & Dragons book. Fans will almost assuredly get more details about the book and many other Dungeons & Dragons-related projects during the Wizards Present, a video presentation that will have announcements about Dungeons & Dragons and Magic: The Gathering.

