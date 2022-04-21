Dungeons & Dragons to Release Dragonlance Adventure Later This Year

✖

Dungeons & Dragons will release an adventure set in the Dragonlance campaign setting later this year. Wizards of the Coast revealed that they will release Dragonlance: Shadow of the Dragon Queen in late 2022. No other details about the upcoming book was announced, although a brief trailer indicated that the campaign setting's focus seemed to be on the War of the Lance. In addition, Wizards of the Coast is releasing a "battle game" called Dragonlance: Warriors of Krynn, which appears to be a tabletop game of some kind. It's unclear whether the Dragonlance adventure will replace Wizards' typical fall adventure release, or if this adventure will be released in addition to a different D&D adventure also released this fall.

The Dragonlance campaign setting is one of Dungeons & Dragons' earliest settings and was popularized by a series of fantasy novels written by Margaret Weis and Tracy Hickman. The setting focuses on the struggle against Takhisis, the dragon queen mentioned in the title of the adventure, who is an evil dragon goddess responsible for corrupting the chromatic dragons and who regularly attempts to take over the world using her armies of evil. Over 100 Dragonlance novels have been released, in addition to numerous Dungeons & Dragons adventures set in that world.

Dragonlance is making a comeback in multiple ways. In addition to the new D&D adventure and tabletop game, Penguin Random House is also publishing the first in a trilogy of new Dragonlance novels by Weis and Hickman which are intended to wrap up the series. That novel - Dragonlance: Dragons of Deceit – will be released in August.

Expect to hear more news about Dragonlance: Shadow of the Dragon Queen later this year.