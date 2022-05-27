Dungeons & Dragons Live Action TV Show in the Works

Hasbro is actively working on a live action Dungeons & Dragons television show. Earlier this week, Brian Goldner, the CEO of Hasbro, announced that the company's entertainment arm was in the early stages of developing a live action Dungeons & Dragons TV show. "[The team is] also working on a couple of different approaches, because there is so much mythology in Canon to - Dungeons & Dragons for live action television," Goldner said on Hasbro's quarterly earnings call. "And there's been very strong interest. We've talked about how many global streamers and terrestrial broadcasters have been very interested in Dungeons & Dragons."

Goldner mentioned the news shortly after referencing the live action Dungeons & Dragons movie, which is in pre-production and scheduled for release in 2022. That movie is being directed by Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley, with the pair confirming that they were actively working on a script earlier this year.

Dungeons & Dragons has seen huge growth as a brand, with a 20% increase in sales compared to year to date earnings in 2019. With the COVID-19 pandemic limiting many forms of entertainment, many people have turned to Dungeons & Dragons as a way to socialize and get an escape from the world. Dungeons & Dragons-related brands are also proving to be hot commodities. The web series Critical Role and The Adventure Zone both have animated series in development based on those shows' D&D campaigns. Additionally, many streaming services are also snatching up high-profile fantasy projects. In addition to Netflix's The Witcher, Amazon has shows based on both Lord of the Rings and Wheel of Time in development. A Dungeons & Dragons TV series would be one of the few properties that could match the prestige and brand awareness of those shows.

No other details were announced about the live action TV show, and such a project would likely not be ready for at least a few years. Still, it might not be too long before we get an in depth exploration of the Forgotten Realms, Eberron, or one of the other many worlds of Dungeons & Dragons on our TV screens.