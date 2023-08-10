Dungeons & Dragons Reverses Controversial Proposed Changes After Playtest Feedback

Weapon mastery appears to be in the upcoming 2024 Core Rulebooks for Dungeons & Dragons, but class-agnostic spell lists and major proposed changes to the Warlock class are out. Today, Wizards of the Coast released a video detailing the results of the latest survey for Dungeons & Dragons' upcoming revisions to D&D rules, with the latest survey focusing on player classes including the Wizard, Warlock, Fighter, and Barbarian. In the video, lead rules designer Jeremy Crawford explained that new Weapon Mastery system in the latest playtest was favorably received by fans, but many other proposed changes to various classes and features were not.

Most notably, Dungeons & Dragons will be reintroducing many of the original core features of the Warlock from the 2014 Player's Handbook, most notably the Pact Magic feature that gave players access to only a pair of spell slots but at a maximum level slot that refreshed on a short rest. While rules designers tested a variety of ways to provide the warlock with the ability to access their non-cantrip magic more often, Crawford stated that the Pact Magic class feature would return in the next playtest, but with tweaks to ensure that characters could access their magic more often. Additionally, Warlocks will lose their ability to select their spellcasting ability from the last playtest, with the Warlock having one ability (likely Charisma) that determines their spellcasting strength.

Another change seemingly being scrapped from the 2024 rulebooks is the use of class-agnostic spell lists. While Wizards tested a trio of spell lists that various classes could access (with some spells still being exclusive to a specific class as a class ability), Crawford indicated that the next playtest will feature spell lists for each class as requested by a majority of fans in recent surveys.

You can check out the full video below. Wizards has stated that they will have three more Unearthed Arcana playtests focused on the Player's Handbook, before shifting focus to the Dungeon Master's Guide.



