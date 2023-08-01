Must-Have Dungeons & Dragons Book of Boss Battles Launches BackerKit Crowdfunder

MCDM Productions has launched a crowdfunding campaign for a new Dungeons & Dragons 5E rulebook, this time focused on boss battles. Today, MCDM Productions launched the BackerKit crowdfunding campaign for Where Evil Lives, a new boss battle book containing over 20 dungeons meant to serve as the lairs for various end boss-level creatures. The new book is a spinoff of sorts of Flee, Mortals, the massive bestiary-style book just released to backers earlier this year. All 151 statblocks in Where Evil Lives comes from Flee, Mortals, although this new book provides some context on how to use those monsters. Flee, Mortals was a success when it was first hit Kickstarter, raising over $2 million.

Where Evil Lives also utilizes several "new" rules introduced in Flee, Mortals, including several sub-types of monsters focused around how they should be used within a 5E combat session. These monsters include action-oriented creatures, who have specific extra actions meant to be used at different points in the battles. Action-oriented creatures are supposed to be the bosses of a D&D campaign and use a modified version of Legendary Resistances that cause them to lose some kind of resource when spent. The other new creature statblocks include minions – monsters that tend to die fast but can still hit hard – and improved version of retainers, NPCs that join the party and can be controlled by players instead of a DM.

As of press time, the campaign for Where Evil Lives has raised over $104,000 towards its $150,000. A PDF version of Where Evil Lives is anticipated for release in September, while a physical version is anticipated for release by the end of the year. A PDF version costs $30, while a hardcover and PDF combo costs $50.

You can check out the full crowdfunding campaign here.