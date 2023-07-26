Dungeons & Dragons Games Headline New Humble Bundle

Humble Bundle's newest batch of games being sold at one lowish price is an ideal collection for fantasy RPG lovers, specifically those with an interest in the Dungeons & Dragons universe. Aptly titled "RPG Legends: Baldur's Gate & Beyond," the bundle comes with nine different titles, most of which are full games enhanced from their original versions while some of them are expansions for those games as well as one yet-to-be released game that you're essentially preordering here. The bundle costs $30 at a minimum to get everything included, and it'll be around from now until August 16th which is perfect for those who've got their eyes on Baldur's Gate 3 and may want to return to some older Dungeons & Dragons RPGs afterwards.

The $30 price tag for the Humble Bundle will get you Mythforce, Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous, Neverwinter Nights: Complete Adventures, Baldur's Gate II: Enhanced Edition, Baldur's Gate: Siege of Dragonspear, Baldur's Gate: Faces of Good and Evil, Baldur's Gate I: Enhanced Edition, Planescape: Torment Enhanced Edition, and Icewind Dale: Enhanced Edition. All of those games will be delivered as Steam codes and will be playable right away with the exception of Mythforce which isn't actually out yet but is due out in September. That game is developed by Beamdog which is the same studio that worked on the Enhanced Editions of the Baldur's Gate games as well as Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition and more, so even if it's not a Dungeons & Dragons game, it's still got a team working on it that's well-versed in that kind of content.

As is the case with pretty much all of Humble's various bundles, you can get away with paying a bit less if you don't want every single deal in the package. Paying $12, for example, will get you everything except Mythforce, while paying $2 gets you just Planescape: Torment: Enhanced Edition as well as Icewind Dale: Enhanced Edition. Purchases of this bundle also contribute to a donation fund for the nonprofit Active Minds, a group centered around "promoting mental health for young adults ages 14-24."