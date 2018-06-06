Save 28% on Dungeons & Dragons New Waterdeep Adventures

Yesterday we announced that new Dungeons & Dragons adventures Waterdeep: Dragon Heist and Waterdeep: Dungeon of the Mad Mage were available to pre-order on Amazon with a release date of September 18th and November 13th respectively. We also noted that discounts would surely follow, and anyone that pre-ordered would be guaranteed to get the best deal that occurs prior to the release date.

Well, the first big deal has already gone into effect for both books – a whopping 28% discount to be precise. If you ordered them yesterday, you’re covered with Amazon’s pre-order guarantee. Everyone else that’s interested in playing these new adventures might want to lock in the deal now. You won’t be charged until it ships and, again, if a better deal comes along you’ll get that too. Below you’ll find pre-order links and official descriptions for both adventures:

Waterdeep: Dragon Heist: “Welcome to Waterdeep, City of Splendors! You’re summoned by Volothamp Geddarm, famous explorer and raconteur, to complete a simple quest. Is anything ever really simple though? Experience a grand caper, pitting your skills and bravado against two nefarious organizations as you go on a hunt for the greatest prize of all.” You can pre-order Dragon Heist right here. A set of Dragon Heist-branded dice is also available and on sale for 16% off.

Waterdeep: Dungeon of the Mad Mage: “Hundreds of years ago, long before Waterdeep had been built, Halaster Blackcloak carved a vast dungeon beneath Mount Waterdeep and stocked it with all manner of creatures from across the planes. Over time Halaster has gone quite insane and the dungeon he carved, now dubbed Undermountain, is a labyrinthine death trap for those bold enough to venture within. Precious few have returned from Halaster’s home, and frequently they’re not who they were when they started out. One thing is certain however. Wealth unimaginable exists within the halls of Undermountain.” You can pre-order Dungeon of the Mad Mage right here.

You can read more about the Waterdeep adventures right here, and find out more about what’s in store for Dungeons & Dragons in 2018 right here.

On a related note, the brand new D&D supplement Mordenkainen’s Tome of Foes is shipping on Amazon right now for $29.97. That’s 40% off the list price!

The book contains tons of new monsters and lore within its 256 pages. If you’re an experienced DM looking to provide greater challenges for your players, a player that’s interested in creating more exotic characters, and/or a fan of lore (especially if you enjoyed Volo’s Guide to Monsters), then this book is definitely for you. The official description reads:

“This tome is built on the writings of the renowned wizard from the world of Greyhawk, gathered over a lifetime of research and scholarship. In his travels to other realms and other planes of existence, he has made many friends, and has risked his life an equal number of times, to amass the knowledge contained herein. In addition to Mordenkainen’s musings on the endless wars of the multiverse, the book contains game statistics for dozens of monsters: new demons and devils, several varieties of elves and duergar, and a vast array of other creatures from throughout the planes of existence.“

